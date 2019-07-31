Braun Stacey Associates Increases Position in Lauder Estee Cos Cl A (EL); As Applied (AMAT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Has Cut by $2.84 Billion Its Holding

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Applied (AMAT) by 31.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 71,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 155,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19B, down from 227,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Applied for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 4.10M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 9,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,019 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.88M, up from 104,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.98. About 1.30M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $115.33 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION had sold 38,080 shares worth $5.84 million. $4.12 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. 21,646 shares were sold by Demsey John, worth $3.24M on Wednesday, February 6. 22,788 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $3.42 million were sold by MOSS SARA E. Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M worth of stock. $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Estee Lauder (EL) Declines Following Results from Peer L’Oreal – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,975 were accumulated by Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Eulav Asset has invested 0.37% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.13% or 338,293 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd reported 4,263 shares stake. Meristem Family Wealth Lc has 2,448 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.36% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 11,386 shares. Strategic Ltd has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 79,981 are held by Fjarde Ap. Crystal Rock Capital Management accumulated 27,398 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.16% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Joho Cap Limited Liability reported 0.46% stake. D E Shaw Incorporated invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 3,740 were accumulated by Jupiter Asset Management.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc Com (NYSE:BURL) by 39,071 shares to 64,672 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) by 2,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,797 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc Com (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.01 million were accumulated by Ashmore Wealth Management Llc. Keybank Association Oh owns 180,069 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 3.97M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Co accumulated 0.12% or 54,233 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.34% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 243,969 shares. First Foundation reported 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 93,596 shares. Rech Glob Invsts reported 6.40M shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 2.77M shares. First Dallas Inc holds 0.38% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 13,450 shares. Amica Mutual Ins stated it has 0.24% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). U S Glob Investors Inc holds 4,646 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select S (Put) (XLF) by 1.20 million shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $215.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Sto by 350,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Co.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $655.28 million for 18.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.