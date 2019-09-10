Braun Stacey Associates Increases Holding in American Tower Reit Com (AMT); Laboratory Amer (LH) Stake Upped by Daiwa Securities Group Inc

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in American Tower Reit Com (AMT) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 1,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 81,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 79,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Tower Reit Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $214.49. About 544,335 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer (LH) by 53.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 2,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 6,177 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, up from 4,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $172.01. About 55,058 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) by 31,202 shares to 79,820 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 30,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,527 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

