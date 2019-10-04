Braun Stacey Associates Increased Position in Ametek New Com (AME); As The Southern Company (SO) Market Value Rose, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Upped Holding

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (AME) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 5,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 150,469 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.67M, up from 145,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $88.2. About 151,685 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK Acquires SoundCom Systems; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Southern Company (SO) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 7,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 110,418 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 102,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.61. About 914,493 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Provise Mngmt Grp Limited has invested 0.36% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 534 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.21% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 23,427 shares. Argi Invest Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 47,711 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt accumulated 70,214 shares. Town Country National Bank & Trust Co Dba First Bankers Co has invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Zwj Counsel reported 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability reported 905 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Management holds 2.99% or 101,859 shares in its portfolio. First Financial Bank And Of Newtown stated it has 6,893 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Becker Capital Management stated it has 6,083 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 22,776 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 2,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 6,770 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 126,020 are owned by Hsbc Hldg Plc. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Inc owns 5,366 shares. First Commercial Bank And Company Of Newtown has 3,450 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 11,316 are owned by Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Etrade Capital Mgmt has 0.03% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 1,882 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 36,960 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 115,317 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Com, a Japan-based fund reported 26,987 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 9,117 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 1.41 million shares or 0.97% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.11% or 274,085 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,017 shares to 81,606 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,563 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

