Braun Stacey Associates Increased Holding in American Tower Reit Com (AMT) as Stock Value Rose; Waste Mgmt (WM) Shareholder Burns J W & Co Has Raised Its Position by $448,977 as Stock Value Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in American Tower Reit Com (AMT) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 1,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 81,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 79,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Tower Reit Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $224.31. About 264,928 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt (WM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 4,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 32,366 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 28,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $120.02. About 371,401 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.56M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Forte Cap Limited Liability Com Adv has 0.52% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 13,785 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Telemus Lc has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 34,005 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Orleans Cap Mngmt La invested in 12,650 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp owns 27,806 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0% or 6,257 shares. 6,300 were reported by Alethea Mgmt Limited Liability. Sit Investment Assoc holds 36,220 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 3,616 shares. First Trust Lp has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Acg Wealth stated it has 2,374 shares. M&T Bancorporation holds 258,511 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fmr accumulated 766,987 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Mngmt Inc owns 3,000 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). National Asset accumulated 3,992 shares. Grassi Investment Management accumulated 48,445 shares. Mairs invested in 0.01% or 3,345 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Btc Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 23,903 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. 3,793 are owned by Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.13% or 1,497 shares. Csu Producer Resource has invested 3.81% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ballentine Prtn Limited Co owns 2,368 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hollencrest Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.54% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,595 shares. Atlanta Cap Management Communications L L C has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Menta Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.43% or 4,980 shares in its portfolio.