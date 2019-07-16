Braun Stacey Associates Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut by $563,472; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Jetblue Awys (JBLU) by $6.17 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 65.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 385,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 978,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.00 million, up from 592,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 2.71M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Promotes Doug McGraw to Vice Pres, Corporate Commun and Elizabeth Windram to Vice Pres, Marketing; 20/03/2018 – OSHA: March 20 – Region 1 – U.S. Department of Labor Orders JetBlue to Reinstate and Pay Back Wages and Damages to Flight; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Increasess International Presence With Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE MARCH TRAFFIC ROSE 7.3% :JBLU US; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Capacity Up 3.3%; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $1626 MLN VS $1458 MLN; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Names Andres Barry President of JetBlue Travel Products; 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS LED TO CUTS; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE ENTERS ASR PACT WITH CITIBANK; 02/05/2018 – JETBLUE REVEALS FIRST RESTYLE OF A320 INTERIOR SINCE 2000

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 4,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 413,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 417,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 13.38M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Management stated it has 5.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 108,998 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 0.38% stake. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.82% or 16,776 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.17% or 38,800 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc, Florida-based fund reported 92,789 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 7,673 shares. 934,946 were accumulated by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. The North Carolina-based Arbor Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 144,070 shares. Regal Advisors Llc holds 68,944 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. 124,100 are owned by Amer Assets Inv Limited. 10,445 were accumulated by Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Llc. Dsm Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 4.83 million shares for 8.4% of their portfolio. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel holds 6.62% or 56,750 shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 9,343 shares to 114,019 shares, valued at $18.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 2,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

