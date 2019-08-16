Braun Stacey Associates Has Upped Position in Kimberly Clark Com (KMB) as Share Price Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Richard Bernstein Advisors Cut Holding

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 20,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 39,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, down from 59,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 3.67 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (KMB) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 52,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 124,719 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45 million, up from 72,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $139.27. About 1.28 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.48 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.