Braun Stacey Associates Has Upped Leidos Hldgs Com (LDOS) Holding by $534,464; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Shareholder Brahman Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $53.87 Million as Stock Value Declined

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.54. About 1.37M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s profits were also hit by a charge related to recent changes in the U.S. tax code; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 10%; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc Com (LDOS) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 8,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 172,880 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08 million, up from 164,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 406,257 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc Com by 7,678 shares to 235,470 shares, valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTC) by 31,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,820 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc Com (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.09 million for 24.29 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.