Braun Stacey Associates Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position By $341,077; Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 1.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc acquired 3,377 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 270,477 shares with $27.38M value, up from 267,100 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $343.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 8.37 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4 Certs Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 02/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $117; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics has $70 highest and $62 lowest target. $66’s average target is 372.44% above currents $13.97 stock price. Atara Biotherapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $62 target. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. See Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) latest ratings:

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $39,000 was bought by DOBMEIER ERIC.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $39,000 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $39,000 was bought by DOBMEIER ERIC.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $751.00 million. The Company’s clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 18.04% above currents $107.31 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.