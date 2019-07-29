Braun Stacey Associates Has Trimmed Ptc Com (PTC) Stake by $2.87 Million; Legg Mason (LM) Holder West Coast Financial Has Upped Its Stake

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (PTC) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 31,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,820 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.36M, down from 111,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.36. About 2.00M shares traded or 75.61% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 22,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,051 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 107,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 556,340 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – Should Investors Stay in Equities – Or Look Elsewhere for Alpha?; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Total Debt, After a $100 M Revolver Repayment in March, Was $2.4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company reported 127,806 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 1,922 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.07% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Veritable LP reported 8,023 shares stake. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.32% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 171,966 shares. Marsico Ltd Liability Corporation owns 76,204 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd owns 140,864 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 696,714 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 24,199 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 47 shares. Principal Financial Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Hudock Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 40 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company reported 15,596 shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96M for 55.58 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PTC Inc (PTC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PTC Inc. (PTC) Reports Next Week: What You Should Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ptc Inc (PTC) EVP, Field Operations Matthew Lessner Cohen Sold $900,000 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/25: (DBD) (NTGR) (MTH) Higher; (ALGN) (SAVE) (PTC) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (NYSE:RCL) by 3,769 shares to 118,230 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Class A by 2,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Co owns 8,850 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Jane Street Gru, a New York-based fund reported 8,362 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 57 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 57,800 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Inc holds 0.08% or 89,300 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 0.01% stake. 30,500 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 72,719 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Asset Mngmt One invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Kbc Gru Nv reported 92,757 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 193,243 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Legg Mason’s Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Closing Date for Reorganization and Details Regarding Final Distribution by Royce Low-Priced Stock Fund – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trian close to settlement with Legg Mason – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.