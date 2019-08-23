Braun Stacey Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Shareholder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 49.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 2,919 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 5,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 163,708 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 8,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 253,757 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.20M, down from 262,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $8.23 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 19.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 17/04/2018 – Setapp’s rave reviews â€” and different way of thinking about apps as a bundle â€” could be indicative of Apple’s future plans, as the iPhone company revamps its software and services sales to double by 2020; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.64 million for 15.11 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

