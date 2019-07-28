Braun Stacey Associates Has Trimmed Its E Trade Financial Com New (ETFC) Stake by $506,230; As Wayfair (W) Stock Value Rose, Holder Prescott General Partners Lowered Stake by $102.27 Million

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (ETFC) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 11,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,815 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81M, down from 286,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 1.71M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.52 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04 million, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 1.79M shares traded or 22.83% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Wayfair Names Andrea Jung to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Wayfair Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (W); 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors holds 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 2,587 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 26,900 shares. First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.26 million shares. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 12,683 shares. Bokf Na owns 9,906 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 1.05 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Aqr Lc invested in 715,204 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md owns 1.22M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 47,296 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Calamos Advsr Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 1.03M shares. Regions holds 281 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.03% or 915,190 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation owns 45,910 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 816 shares to 22,338 shares, valued at $39.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 20,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag Ico (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.10 million activity. $1.04M worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares were sold by Curcio Michael John. Roessner Karl A also sold $2.17 million worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity accumulated 4,430 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Corporation has 0.05% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Us Bankshares De stated it has 487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 1,018 shares. Jane Street Lc stated it has 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Symphony Asset Ltd Co accumulated 4,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 9.45M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments accumulated 3,946 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 12,683 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Com holds 0.4% or 14,800 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Brown Brothers Harriman Com invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Natixis invested in 0% or 3,292 shares. Virtu Ltd reported 9,133 shares stake.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 EPS, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 insider sales for $9.47 million activity. Shah Niraj had sold 14,000 shares worth $1.67M on Monday, February 11. $423,120 worth of stock was bought by Kumin Michael Andrew on Tuesday, May 14. Conine Steven sold $1.67M worth of stock or 14,000 shares. The insider Macri Edmond sold $57,790. The insider Oblak Steve sold 152 shares worth $16,542.

