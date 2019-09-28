Braun Stacey Associates Has Raised Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Holding By $628,167; Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Has 1.58 Sentiment

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 3.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc acquired 5,763 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 181,931 shares with $19.95M value, up from 176,168 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $311.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.74, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 19 funds started new or increased positions, while 12 sold and reduced their stock positions in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II. The funds in our database now have: 4.85 million shares, down from 5.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 15 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera owns 36,464 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Washington-based Lesa Sroufe And has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com reported 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cap Invest Service Of America Inc stated it has 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Opus Investment reported 0.84% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mcrae Capital Incorporated holds 0.24% or 5,522 shares. Granite Invest Ltd holds 0.1% or 16,629 shares. Blue Fincl Cap Incorporated holds 0.82% or 14,554 shares in its portfolio. 5,982 are held by Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership. Cadence Retail Bank Na accumulated 154,548 shares. Jnba Advsr owns 9,966 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. 98,787 are held by Shelton Mngmt. Ingalls Snyder Limited Company reported 1.49% stake. Brookstone Capital reported 33,834 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 168,945 are owned by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.27% below currents $124.57 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, June 17. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 5,654 shares to 62,652 valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc Com stake by 8,708 shares and now owns 226,762 shares. Advance Auto Parts Inc Com (NYSE:AAP) was reduced too.

Addison Capital Co holds 0.68% of its portfolio in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II for 92,312 shares. National Asset Management Inc. owns 253,167 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. has 0.11% invested in the company for 18,900 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.06% in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 160,270 shares.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $643.46 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 35.1 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 181,309 shares traded. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.