Braun Stacey Associates Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $341,077 as Market Valuation Rose; As 3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $452,295

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 3,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 270,477 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38M, up from 267,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.47. About 3.12 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Says Markets Have Been Pretty Complacent About Italy (Video); 20/04/2018 – Drug container firm Envirotainer up for sale; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Plans to Take Controlling Stake in Chinese Venture; 07/03/2018 – France’s Engie exploring sale of German power plants; 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 78,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39 million, down from 81,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $163.46. About 1.19M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Ltd Liability Partnership owns 56 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Advisory Ser invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cardinal Capital Mgmt holds 175,719 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 0.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 46,805 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc reported 83,574 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsrs has 2,325 shares. Ycg Ltd Liability holds 22,938 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 42,109 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,853 shares. Moreover, Matthew 25 Management Corporation has 6.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nuwave Invest Mgmt reported 0.69% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eos Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 26,000 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Lc accumulated 6.78M shares. 19,440 were reported by Odey Asset Mgmt Gp Limited.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,990 shares to 253,757 shares, valued at $48.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 13,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,620 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 20,255 shares to 323,572 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.91 million activity. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of stock. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million was made by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,940 shares. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Keel Paul A.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.