Braun Stacey Associates Has Raised Its Position in Xilinx Com (XLNX) as Stock Declined; Advisory Services Network Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Cut as Market Value Declined

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc Com (XLNX) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 21,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96M, up from 96,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 5.83 million shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 21,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,894 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 50,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 20.32 million shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine Research for Patients with Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 60,294 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,105 shares. Vanguard holds 0.15% or 29.63 million shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 432 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company reported 6,081 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 29,662 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Fairfield Bush And has 0.49% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Commerce Bank holds 28,734 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability accumulated 20,334 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 2,810 shares. Conning owns 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 6,204 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Llc reported 20,368 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 2.13 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc Com Cl A by 24,059 shares to 113,230 shares, valued at $22.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 30,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,527 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turtle Beach Corp by 29,900 shares to 73,775 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.