Braun Stacey Associates Has Raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals Co (ALXN) Position by $2.65 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Holder Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increased Stake by $33.66 Million

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (ALXN) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 19,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51 million, up from 95,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $118.03. About 2.68M shares traded or 82.43% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion Launches SEK6.56B Cash Offer For Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Tender Offer Is Expected to Complete and the Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL TO BE ABLE TO PRODUCE GENERIC SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 2.68M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth has invested 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Stephens Investment Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 21,159 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Incorporated has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Swiss Bancorp reported 744,641 shares. 135,185 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Amer Registered Advisor Inc owns 3,640 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Mariner Limited Company holds 0.01% or 7,718 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 303,567 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 0.04% or 157,058 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 107,893 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.08% stake. Sector Pension Board invested in 18,711 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 1,824 shares.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top 5 New Drug Launches of 2019 — and the Biotech Stocks That Could Win Big – Nasdaq” on May 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Low Price-to-Book Value Stocks to Buy for Solid Returns – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALXN, UHS, VLO – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sarepta surges after Pfizer gene therapy data raises safety concerns – StreetInsider.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc Com Cl A by 24,059 shares to 113,230 shares, valued at $22.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,702 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agree To Purchase Electronic Arts At $65, Earn 5.8% Using Options – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Electronic Arts Stock Looks Poised to Reach $110 in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Electronic Arts, USANA Health Sciences, and Broadcom Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.