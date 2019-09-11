Braun Stacey Associates Has Lowered Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $563,472 as Stock Rose; As First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Stock Declined, Jbf Capital Raised by $706,800 Its Stake

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 4,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 413,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72 million, down from 417,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 16.26 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 65,680 shares traded or 109.17% up from the average. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – IoT-Ready Alliance™ Introduces First Internet of Things Interface Specification – Enabling Future-proof Buildings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold INBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 6.89 million shares or 2.71% less from 7.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 30,100 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Sei reported 14,424 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Fj Cap Mgmt owns 0.4% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 202,388 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 40,077 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 14,664 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Pnc Financial Group Inc invested in 13 shares. New Jersey-based Systematic Finance Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Franklin Resources invested in 0% or 206,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 2,057 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.01% in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 48,590 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) for 41,321 shares.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK) by 9,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $8.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,000 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Internet Bancorp: A New 6.00% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Baby Bond IPO – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “First Internet Bank Expands Small Business Team, Welcomes New Lender – Business Wire” published on March 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “First Internet Bank Promotes Maris Kancs to Lead Single Tenant Lease Financing Team – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “First Internet Bancorp Announces Issuance of $35 Million Subordinated Notes – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Internet Bank Welcomes New Lender to Arizona Commercial Banking Team – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21,110 activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PD, MSFT, KEM – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,475 shares to 198,555 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 14,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:LDOS).