Braun Stacey Associates Has Lifted Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Stake By $953,800; STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (SPHRF) Shorts Lowered By 6.67%

STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SPHRF) had a decrease of 6.67% in short interest. SPHRF’s SI was 253,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.67% from 271,500 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 169 days are for STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SPHRF)’s short sellers to cover SPHRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.821 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) stake by 9.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc acquired 47,690 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI)'s stock rose 5.26%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 529,681 shares with $10.60 million value, up from 481,991 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com now has $45.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.76 million shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2200 highest and $20 lowest target. $21’s average target is 3.60% above currents $20.27 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) on Tuesday, July 30 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 1.

Another recent and important Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRF) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 – PR Newswire” on January 24, 2018.

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications primarily in Australia and Canada. The company has market cap of $276.08 million. The firm focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops dendrimer-enhanced, or DEP versions of existing drugs, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase I clinical trial for breast, prostate, lung, and ovarian tumor.