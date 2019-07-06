Braun Stacey Associates Has Lifted Its Position in Blackrock Com (BLK) by $797,636; Zimmer Partners LP Has Upped Douglas Emmett (DEI) Holding by $44.30 Million as Stock Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (BLK) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 19,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $478.69. About 379,231 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Larry Fink identifies China as critical BlackRock priority -FT; 23/04/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST TURNILL SAYS RISKS TO EUROZONE RESULTS INCLUDE A STRONGER EURO & WEAKER ECONOMY; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Scott Thiel on the Fed, Yields and the Dollar (Video); 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE STRONGER EARNINGS FROM COS GENERATING SALES GROWTH & CONTROL EXPENSES, AS INPUT COSTS INCH HIGHER, ECONOMIC CYCLE MATURES; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Push Into Fixed-Income ETFs (Video); 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS 2-YR TREASURY YIELD NOW WELL ABOVE CORE INFLATION RATE RESTORES VIABLE, PERCEIVED “SAFE INVESTMENT OPTION”; 23/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says get ready for rates to move even higher in the second half of the year; 21/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Income: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 2013.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.99M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 307,997 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 8.23% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS IFRS9 FIRST TIME ADOPTION IMPACT ON EQUITY REVISED SLIGHTLY UP TO 1.4 BLN EUROS FROM INITIAL ESTIMATE OF 1.2 BLN EUROS – SLIDE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR FFO/SHR; 18/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION SAYS, ASKED ABOUT ITALIAN BANK MONTE DEI PASCHI’S RESTRUCTURING PLAN: IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF MEMBER STATES TO COMPLY WITH COMMITMENTS THEY HAVE GIVEN; 11/04/2018 – ITALY TREASURY OFFICIAL DISMISSES AS “FANTASY” SUGGESTIONS IN MEDIA THAT STATE LENDER CDP COULD BUY MONTE DEI PASCHI; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASON TO EXPECT MONTE DEI PASCHI MAY NEED CAPITAL STRENGTHENING; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE; 21/05/2018 – PLAYTECH PLC PTEC.L – RECEIVED FORMAL CONSENT TO TRANSACTION FROM AGENZIA DELLE DOGANE E DEI MONOPOLI, ITALIAN GAMING REGULATORY AUTHORITY; 26/04/2018 – IUOE Urges Vote “AGAINST” Douglas Emmett Director Thomas O’Hern; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS SELLING 1.5 BLN EUROS IN UNLIKELY-TO-PAY LOANS OF WHICH 500 MLN EUROS ALREADY SOLD OR AGREED SALE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT 1Q FFO/SHR 49C, EST. 49C

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc Com (NYSE:CHGG) by 10,810 shares to 459,625 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,383 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 79,186 shares. Rnc Cap Llc has invested 0.12% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bridges Invest Management Inc invested in 88,926 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams owns 10,771 shares. Capital Management Assoc accumulated 1,100 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Yorktown And Rech Communications holds 0.33% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.02% or 10,283 shares. Spectrum Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 985 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity holds 4,900 shares. Moreover, Mcf Ltd has 0% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Pennsylvania Tru Company stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Chemical Savings Bank holds 0.26% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 5,389 shares. Tennessee-based Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.51% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Golub Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,935 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.80 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 7,713 shares or 0% of the stock. Security Research & stated it has 2.14M shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 212 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 231,600 shares. 1.85 million are held by Northern Tru Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 2.47M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 314,370 shares stake. Howe & Rusling holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc accumulated 717,433 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 2.18M were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 16,828 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 2.10M shares to 4.15M shares, valued at $126.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).