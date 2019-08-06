Braun Stacey Associates Has Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; KAZAKHMYS LTD LONDON ORDINARY SHARES (KZMYF) Shorts Raised By 19.34%

KAZAKHMYS LTD LONDON ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KZMYF) had an increase of 19.34% in short interest. KZMYF’s SI was 248,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.34% from 208,400 shares previously. It closed at $6.48 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 1.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc acquired 3,377 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)'s stock rose 0.73%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 270,477 shares with $27.38 million value, up from 267,100 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $350.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 15.54 million shares traded or 36.98% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. It operates through East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, and Aktogay divisions. It has a 5.68 P/E ratio. The firm operates four underground mines and three concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in Kyrgyzstan; the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; and Aktogay open pit located in eastern Kazakhstan.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 16,546 shares to 13,383 valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Trade Desk Inc Com Cl A stake by 24,059 shares and now owns 113,230 shares. Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,984 are held by Hanson Doremus Mngmt. Cibc World has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 7,685 were accumulated by Bessemer Limited Liability. Paradigm Asset Management Co reported 47,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 1.86 million shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 31,755 shares. 283,568 are held by Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 182,362 shares. Cap Invsts holds 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24.89 million shares. The California-based Strategic Wealth Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated has 3.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Arvest Commercial Bank Tru Division reported 227,895 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Denali Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Security Tru has 1.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 47,699 shares. 235,259 are held by Badgley Phelps And Bell.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242.