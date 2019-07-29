Braun Stacey Associates Has Increased Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Acadian Asset Management Position in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 56.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 77,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,624 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 137,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 6.35 million shares traded or 100.68% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 1,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,603 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54 million, up from 47,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 5,635 shares to 29,248 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,757 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt owns 0.81% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,039 shares. Affinity Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.83% or 23,359 shares. Moreover, Usca Ria Ltd has 0.92% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,147 shares. Woodstock reported 3,334 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Ltd Company holds 17,354 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 100 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company has 1.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rnc Mgmt Limited invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 11 shares. U S Glob Invsts holds 13,022 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. First Washington Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atlas Browninc reported 1,925 shares. Cap Intll Sarl, California-based fund reported 7,910 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc holds 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,000 shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mngmt Inc Ne reported 37,335 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 276,368 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Korea, Korea-based fund reported 85,300 shares. Amer Gru invested in 133,155 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fdx Advsr reported 4,519 shares. Alpha Windward Limited invested in 2,666 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.46% or 16,003 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Hap Trading Ltd Llc has invested 2.19% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hsbc Public holds 306,543 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.21% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 3,140 are owned by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. 13,207 were reported by Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Psagot Investment House reported 4,940 shares stake. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,198 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44 million for 19.05 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

