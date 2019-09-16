Braun Stacey Associates Has Decreased Position in Anthem Com (ANTM) by $1.93 Million as Valuation Rose; As Infosys LTD (INFY) Market Value Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Trimmed Holding

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 6,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 55,235 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.59M, down from 62,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $256.93. About 667,505 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 310,714 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, down from 360,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 3.97M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE, CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY,; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS – REVENUE PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE WAS STABLE DURING THE YEAR AS THE BENEFITS OF AUTOMATION AND NEWER SERVICES KICKED IN; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY IN NO WAY DILUTES CO’S ABILITY TO DO ACQUISITIONS; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IDENTIFIED AMOUNT OF UP TO ABOUT 104 BLN RUPEES TO BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SPENDS FROM NORTH AMERICAN CLIENTS EXPECTED TO COME BACK LATER THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO SAYS NOW IS TIME TO SACRIFICE MARGINS FOR GROWTH

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp Com by 31,660 shares to 593,245 shares, valued at $12.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc Com by 18,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (NYSE:PKG).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.38 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $579.40M for 20.89 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

