Braun Stacey Associates Has Decreased Its Position in Neurocrine Biosciences Com (NBIX) by $2.68 Million as Valuation Rose; First Trust Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake by $7.47 Million

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Com (NBIX) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 30,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 76,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, down from 106,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $99.42. About 531,657 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 77,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 193,781 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.83M, down from 270,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.18. About 438,425 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $21.65 million for 89.06 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio