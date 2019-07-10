Braun Stacey Associates Has Decreased Its Chevron (CVX) Holding; Electrocore (ECOR) Shorts Up By 15.32%

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 10,432 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 140,613 shares with $17.32M value, down from 151,045 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $234.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico

Electrocore Inc (NASDAQ:ECOR) had an increase of 15.32% in short interest. ECOR’s SI was 1.37M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.32% from 1.19 million shares previously. With 68,000 avg volume, 20 days are for Electrocore Inc (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s short sellers to cover ECOR’s short positions. The SI to Electrocore Inc’s float is 10.57%. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 73,963 shares traded. electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company has market cap of $50.67 million. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. It currently has negative earnings.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) stake by 2,366 shares to 62,032 valued at $11.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 1,785 shares and now owns 19,642 shares. Packaging Corp Amer Com (NYSE:PKG) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Monday, January 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, January 18. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM also sold $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares. Ourada Jeanette L sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808.