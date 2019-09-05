Braun Stacey Associates Has Decreased Intel (INTC) Holding By $406,669; Nwi Management LP Cut By $1.01 Million Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake

Nwi Management Lp decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 10.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwi Management Lp sold 37,500 shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)’s stock declined 4.71%. The Nwi Management Lp holds 322,500 shares with $8.82M value, down from 360,000 last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $2.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.45. About 874,397 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 7,673 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 303,702 shares with $16.31M value, down from 311,375 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $216.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.13% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.47 million shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (NYSE:BYD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 27,401 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 2.98 million shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 53,099 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 665,787 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Inc stated it has 140,000 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 1.87 million shares. 317,254 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Fiera Cap Corp holds 0.01% or 104,086 shares in its portfolio. Par Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Retirement Of Alabama owns 104,012 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 12,400 shares.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.34M for 15.03 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 7,555 shares to 346,291 valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) stake by 1,769 shares and now owns 81,090 shares. Advance Auto Parts Inc Com (NYSE:AAP) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 10.18% above currents $48.92 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, July 26 with “Underperform”. Mizuho maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10 with “Overweight”. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 accumulated 290,342 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan reported 3.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 45,338 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Yhb Advsr holds 0.38% or 45,074 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 19,850 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason has invested 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Clean Yield Gp reported 2,814 shares. Jacobs And Ca has 308,433 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. St Johns Investment Management Limited Liability holds 28,458 shares. Academy Cap Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 5,070 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 109,121 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Parkside Bancorp Trust stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Linscomb Williams owns 138,007 shares.