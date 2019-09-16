Braun Stacey Associates Has Decreased Adobe Sys (ADBE) Position; Shorts at ANA HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (ALNPF) Raised By 36.1%

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) stake by 28.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 3,757 shares as Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 9,626 shares with $2.84M value, down from 13,383 last quarter. Adobe Sys Inc now has $135.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95M shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B

ANA HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALNPF) had an increase of 36.1% in short interest. ALNPF’s SI was 1.38M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 36.1% from 1.02M shares previously. It closed at $37.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.67 billion. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 43.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.67’s average target is 13.77% above currents $278.35 stock price. Adobe had 12 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $34000 target in Monday, April 29 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $325 target.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (ADBE, FDX) – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.