Braun Stacey Associates Has Cut Stake in Mastercard Cl A (MA) by $1.18 Million as Stock Rose; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Holds Holding in Bank N S Halifax (BNS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 104,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65 million, down from 109,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $274.87. About 975,771 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 8,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 529,422 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.54 million, up from 520,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 89,648 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BNS.TO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT FINANCIALLY MATERIAL TO SCOTIABANK; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 29/03/2018 – Improving US Household and Business Fundamentals Point to Higher US Sales Ahead: Scotiabank Economics

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16,484 shares to 176,168 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag Ico (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha And Ltd Company, a Hawaii-based fund reported 42,643 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.48% stake. Lipe And Dalton owns 900 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 24,510 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv accumulated 12,336 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Ftb Advisors accumulated 1,492 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crystal Rock holds 7.9% or 45,344 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 137,265 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 52,262 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc invested in 1.15% or 20,185 shares. Zweig accumulated 167,253 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.36% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 613,985 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 6,159 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 220 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of Nova Scotia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): A Cheap Stock to Buy or Stay Away From? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top TFSA Stocks to Buy in July and Earn Higher Yield – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Scotiabank, MD Financial Management, and the Canadian Medical Association Announce $3.58 Million to Support Family Medicine – CSRwire.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.