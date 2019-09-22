Braun Stacey Associates Has Cut Its Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $306,210 as Share Price Declined; Zagg (ZAGG) Holder Signia Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 1,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,230 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71M shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc analyzed 84,580 shares as the company's stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 284,962 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 369,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $178.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 671,411 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500.

More notable recent ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BRAVEN Launches the All-New FLYE SPORT Wireless Earbud Collection – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gear4 Reveals Protective and Stylish Cases for All-New Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Smartphone protective case maker Zagg fields buyout interest – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BRAVEN Launches Undeniably Rugged BRV Speaker Collection – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $80.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 376,668 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rtw Retailwinds Inc by 365,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Analysts await ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 17.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ZAGG’s profit will be $12.03 million for 3.72 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ZAGG Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -566.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ZAGG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 6.33% more from 21.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 70,910 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) or 2.52 million shares. American Int Group Incorporated invested in 17,837 shares. Next Financial Gp, a Texas-based fund reported 439 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.01% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Susquehanna Group Llp holds 25,462 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 52,327 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 483,158 shares. Teton Advisors invested 0.06% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Signia Capital Limited Liability Company holds 2.47% or 284,962 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs owns 35,345 shares. Fmr Lc owns 2.21M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Ameriprise Financial owns 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 391,165 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 24,498 shares to 214,991 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aimz Investment Advisors Lc reported 6,423 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc reported 1,625 shares. Lee Danner & Bass reported 10,632 shares stake. Foster And Motley, Ohio-based fund reported 10,707 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 45,500 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,280 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt accumulated 9,370 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 8,807 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 2,363 shares. 418,486 were reported by Prudential Public Limited Co. Montecito Bank & Trust invested in 7,090 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 7,375 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 82,208 shares. Parsec owns 17,694 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.