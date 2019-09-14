Braun Stacey Associates Has Boosted Position in Packaging Amer Com (PKG); Anderson Hoagland & Co Trimmed Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position by $350,784; Share Price Rose

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 2,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 9,973 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 11,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 1.82M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (PKG) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 16,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 106,130 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.12 million, up from 90,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 787,601 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.37 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,246 shares to 60,213 shares, valued at $17.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 74,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,379 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.

