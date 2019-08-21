Braun Stacey Associates Decreased Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holding by $1.18 Million as Shares Rose; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Increased Its Kb Financial Group (KB) Position by $510,526

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.64. About 18,358 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 104,685 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65M, down from 109,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $280.76. About 570,529 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01B and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13,105 shares to 406,735 shares, valued at $25.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 7,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,244 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KB Home declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KB Home Stock Wins 4 Upgrades in 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should You Buy KB Home Stock After Earnings? – Investorplace.com” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum reported 1.71% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). North Star Inv Management reported 11,357 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 2,969 shares. L S Advsr Inc, a California-based fund reported 18,197 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Gru Lc owns 2,770 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The New York-based First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.41% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fincl Counselors has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ems LP holds 364,580 shares or 6.45% of its portfolio. Alphamark Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,427 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 31,707 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,425 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB) by 52,187 shares to 124,719 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Marriott Corp New Com (NYSE:HST) by 38,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).