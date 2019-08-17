Braun Stacey Associates Decreased Its E Trade Financial Com New (ETFC) Stake; K12 (LRN) Has 1.62 Sentiment

K12 Inc (LRN) investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 99 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 61 cut down and sold their holdings in K12 Inc. The funds in our database now have: 33.74 million shares, up from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding K12 Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 52 Increased: 61 New Position: 38.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased E Trade Financial Corp Com New (ETFC) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 11,005 shares as E Trade Financial Corp Com New (ETFC)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 275,815 shares with $12.81M value, down from 286,820 last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp Com New now has $9.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 2.83M shares traded or 12.34% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E*TRADE’s (ETFC) July 2019 DARTs Increase 1% From June – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E-Trade Earnings: ETFC Stock Dips as Q2 Results Displays Two Tales – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4500 lowest target. $54.29’s average target is 32.12% above currents $41.09 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wood on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, August 9 report. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5700 target. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased Leidos Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:LDOS) stake by 8,351 shares to 172,880 valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 816 shares and now owns 22,338 shares. Danaher Corp Shs Ben Int (NYSE:DHR) was raised too.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.82M for 10.27 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 12,081 shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 23,763 shares. Southpoint Ltd Partnership owns 1.75 million shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.62% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 2,689 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Limited Com. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Synovus Financial owns 56 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Moreover, Poplar Forest Capital Ltd has 1% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Raymond James Service Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Huntington Bankshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,606 shares. 46,471 were reported by Lpl Fincl Ltd Company. 1.13M are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 368,886 shares.

More notable recent K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining K12 Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LRN) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on K12 Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Helps K12 Equip Online Learners For Back To School – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “K12 Incorporated (LRN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It manages virtual and blended public schools. It has a 30.47 P/E ratio. The firm also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 259,101 shares traded or 3.14% up from the average. K12 Inc. (LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 30/05/2018 – Ohio Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 15/03/2018 – Fuel Education Enhances its Adaptive Learning Solution that Rewards Learning with Games to Provide Deeper Instruction for; 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q REV. $232.9M, EST. $227.0M; 25/04/2018 – Fuel Education’s Stride and Summit Math Adaptive Solutions Win BESSIE Award; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME OF $46 MLN TO $50 MLN; 05/04/2018 – ScholarChip and SchoolPay Announce Seamless K12 POS Payment Integration; 04/04/2018 – Hill House Passport Academy Charter School Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 14/05/2018 – SETDA Launches New Resource to Support K12 Interoperability; 22/05/2018 – Alabama Department of Education Gives Students Free Summer Access to Fuel Education Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Twenty Years of Educational Excellence With Aristotlelnsight::K12

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. for 154,304 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 197,797 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 1.18% invested in the company for 476,142 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 0.88% in the stock. Hood River Capital Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 442,900 shares.