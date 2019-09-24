Braun Stacey Associates Cut Its Holding in E Trade Financial Com New (ETFC) as Market Value Declined; As Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose, Holder Gmt Capital Lowered Stake by $35.72 Million

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (ETFC) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 35,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 240,735 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.74M, down from 275,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 2.44M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 71.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 686,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 272,120 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.27M, down from 959,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.78. About 3.93 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.79M for 10.99 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

