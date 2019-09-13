Braun Stacey Associates Cut Its Advance Auto Parts Com (AAP) Stake as Market Value Declined; Needham Investment Management Position in Formfactor (FORM) Has Cut by $2.18 Million as Stock Declined

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc Com (AAP) by 79.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 56,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 14,094 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, down from 70,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 1.16M shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 668,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.47M, down from 813,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 459,738 shares traded or 56.49% up from the average. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 02/05/2018 – FormFactor Sees 2Q EPS 8c-EPS 14c; 30/05/2018 – Global Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor, Application, End-User Industry, Type & Geography – Analysis & Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Electric Enclosure Market by Mounting Type, Form Factor, Material, Industry Vertical – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ECI Expands Neptune Family With Compact Form Factor Tailored for Distributed Energy Resources Environment; 22/05/2018 – Shuttle Computer Group’s DH02U Series Offers Desktop Power in Smallest Form Factor; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares to 22,613 shares, valued at $42.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48M for 18.65 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 103,936 shares. Willis Counsel owns 56,430 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr accumulated 10,246 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 2,745 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP invested in 0.02% or 292 shares. The North Carolina-based Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Private Advisor Ltd Company owns 1,426 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested in 3,918 shares. One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 287 shares. Scharf Investments Lc holds 4.28% or 705,120 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 44,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27,756 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.06% or 204,926 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3 shares. Natixis owns 135,573 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold FORM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 66.82 million shares or 1.20% less from 67.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications reported 34,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 42,292 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 5,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 329,512 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) for 11.05 million shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Company invested in 0.62% or 61,481 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) or 994,992 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 65,235 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Incorporated has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Bailard reported 0.02% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $303.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 42,250 shares to 49,250 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kvh Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

