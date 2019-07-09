Braun Stacey Associates Cut Chevron (CVX) Position as Stock Value Rose; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Share Value Rose While Indus Capital Partners Lifted by $958,900 Its Stake

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 10,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,613 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, down from 151,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $123.77. About 1.86M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27M, up from 212,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 2.01M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 17,931 shares to 27,062 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 34,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,644 shares, and cut its stake in Best Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 14,390 shares to 264,948 shares, valued at $15.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 2,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.24 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM had sold 4,750 shares worth $532,950.