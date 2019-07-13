Braun Stacey Associates Continues to Hold Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Cintas Corp. (CTAS) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cintas Corp. (CTAS) by 30.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 12,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,057 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 40,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $242.44. About 345,878 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 14,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,948 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67 million, up from 250,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. The insider TYSOE RONALD W sold 3,000 shares worth $604,920. $351,106 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 460 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Ltd. Bridgewater Assoc Lp holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 8,305 shares. 2,437 are held by Alpha Cubed Invs. Whitnell And Company accumulated 700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Business Fin Svcs Inc invested in 0.14% or 3,902 shares. Wealthquest Corporation owns 0.25% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,334 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 16,238 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Canandaigua Natl Bank And Tru invested in 0.06% or 1,585 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Grp Public stated it has 5.8% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc holds 3,918 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 191,985 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 480 shares. Truepoint, Ohio-based fund reported 1,249 shares. The Texas-based King Luther Capital Mgmt has invested 0.65% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co (NYSE:ACRE) by 34,075 shares to 60,700 shares, valued at $922,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 110,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.87 million for 31.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

