Braun Stacey Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Holder Girard Partners LTD Upped Position

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 6,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,736 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 16,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $198.08. About 283,913 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 14,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,948 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, up from 250,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.96. About 7.78M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maine-based Bangor Fincl Bank has invested 0.68% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cibc Ww Markets Corp stated it has 0.68% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northside Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,853 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 37,700 shares. Chatham Capital Grp owns 8,991 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.82% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Abner Herrman & Brock Lc invested 1.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cincinnati Fincl Corporation holds 486,700 shares. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 81,165 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. 384 are owned by Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management reported 31,220 shares stake. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 234,121 shares. Two Sigma Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Natl Asset Management holds 1.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 163,342 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 5,635 shares to 29,248 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,320 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc Com (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested in 257,672 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon reported 1.61M shares. Legal General Group Pcl invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Liberty Capital Mgmt owns 25,839 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 4.15% or 2.03 million shares. Counselors accumulated 18,727 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc owns 3 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il accumulated 1,240 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,127 shares. Roffman Miller Incorporated Pa owns 26,042 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Inc owns 28,380 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.