Braun Stacey Associates Continues to Hold Holding in American Wtr Wks Co New Co (AWK); Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Price Rose While 12 West Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (AWK) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 11,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,639 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, up from 53,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 567,239 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94 million, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $289.6. About 184,769 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $224.74 million for 27.42 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco New York reported 0.25% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Us Bancshares De has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 10,457 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 3,873 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). American Intll Group holds 0.03% or 31,494 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 20,122 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 483,399 shares. Cap Research Glob Investors reported 0.44% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Claar Advisors Limited Company reported 1,846 shares. 10,044 are held by Prudential Pcl. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc holds 21,735 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 76,083 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.15% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 3,678 were accumulated by Zacks Investment Management. Assetmark owns 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 964 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bancorporation Tru holds 0.06% or 2,313 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd has invested 4.33% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Whittier Co holds 0.48% or 151,121 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.19% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 335 are held by Amer Bancorporation. Lodestar Counsel Limited Com Il invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited reported 9,501 shares stake. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.09% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 719 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 8,895 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company holds 2.29M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.24% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 922,657 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 146,200 shares. Korea Inv Corporation owns 429,600 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2,227 shares to 97,497 shares, valued at $20.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 5,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,248 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).