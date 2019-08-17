Braun Stacey Associates Boosted Its Target (TGT) Position; 2 Analysts Bullish ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)

Among 2 analysts covering ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ChemoCentryx has $2400 highest and $22 lowest target. $23’s average target is 242.26% above currents $6.72 stock price. ChemoCentryx had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy” on Wednesday, March 27. See ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Raymond James New Target: $24.0000 17.0000

27/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $12.5 New Target: $22 Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 3.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc acquired 5,207 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 143,648 shares with $11.53 million value, up from 138,441 last quarter. Target Corp now has $43.14B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – Target: January Comparable Sales Rose More Than 4%

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $391.44 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Avacopan , an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ChemoCentryx, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 33.34 million shares or 22.88% more from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright And holds 585 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management L P has 0.03% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). State Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 92,817 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co has 20,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 0.01% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 1.13 million shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company owns 643 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 9,979 were reported by One Trading Ltd Partnership. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Carmignac Gestion invested in 0.32% or 1.97M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 46,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 132,410 shares. Moreover, Sectoral Asset has 0.03% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 30,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ChemoCentryx down 16% after Q2 revenue miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ChemoCentryx, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) CEO Thomas Schall on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ChemoCentryx to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call on Monday, August 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock increased 3.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 483,011 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has declined 28.17% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/03/2018 – CCXI PLANS TO START DEVT AVACOPAN IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA; 09/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/03/2018 ChemoCentryx 4Q EPS 80c; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Rev $56.3M; 03/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 23/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Two Upcoming Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Net $39.7M; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in the Treatment of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS); 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Intends to Initiate Clinical Development of Avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurativa by Yr-En

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc Com stake by 7,678 shares to 235,470 valued at $13.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) stake by 5,635 shares and now owns 29,248 shares. Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) was reduced too.