Braun Stacey Associates Boosted By $429,666 Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD Co (RCL) Position; Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Sentiment Is 1

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (RCL) stake by 3.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Braun Stacey Associates Inc acquired 3,769 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co (RCL)'s stock declined 9.83%. The Braun Stacey Associates Inc holds 118,230 shares with $13.55M value, up from 114,461 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Co now has $21.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 6 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 6 trimmed and sold stock positions in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. The hedge funds in our database now have: 524,871 shares, up from 505,333 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associates owns 118,230 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Northern Trust invested in 1.89M shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 3.80 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Palladium Limited Liability Corp reported 0.5% stake. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 0.02% or 3,290 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mngmt stated it has 31,675 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. 9,988 were reported by Acg Wealth. Assetmark holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Raymond James owns 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 75,936 shares. Colony Group Ltd Co holds 1,814 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 9.60 million shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 0.33% or 41,995 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $149.50’s average target is 39.80% above currents $106.94 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 9 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, June 7. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:NBIX) stake by 30,410 shares to 76,527 valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 5,036 shares and now owns 104,685 shares. E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) was reduced too.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust for 130,386 shares. Fairfield Bush & Co. owns 10,496 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 29,774 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 20,900 shares.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $59.58 million. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. It has a 8.32 P/E ratio.