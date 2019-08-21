Braskem S A Sp Adr (BAK) Holder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lifted Holding; United Asset Strategies Has Lifted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 101.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 39,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,760 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29M, up from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $138.7. About 7.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Braskem S A Sp Adr (BAK) by 524.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 104,047 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 123,893 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 19,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Braskem S A Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

