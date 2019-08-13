Braskem S A (BAK) Stock Value Were Volatile While Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Upped Stake; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Holds Position in Transdigm Group (TDG)

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 98.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 7,779 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53B, up from 3,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $6.32 during the last trading session, reaching $548.18. About 275,160 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 17,968 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 36,045 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, up from 18,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BRASKEM S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM SEEKS LONGER-TERM NAFTA CONTRACT W/ PETROBRAS; 09/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem reports first quarter profit slump; 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q EBITDA R$2.65B; 30/04/2018 – Braskem Inspires Environmental Sustainability and Community Engagement with Mural Arts Philadelphia Partnership and Closed Loop; 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL1.05B; 15/05/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Braskem wraps new five-year syndicated loan; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Braskem S.A. Outlook To Stable; Rtgs Affirmed; 14/05/2018 – BRASKEM SIGNS $1B REVOLVING CREDIT LINE W/ SYNDICATED BANKS

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 21,376 shares to 17,063 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 22,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,835 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Ltd Liability stated it has 870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 340,244 shares stake. Hsbc Pcl reported 31,360 shares stake. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 54 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.08% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 52,078 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Tarbox Family Office owns 3 shares. Allen Operations Lc accumulated 0.52% or 2,764 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 37,008 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 2,396 were reported by Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 49,128 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.