Braskem S A (BAK) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Contrarian Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $380,525; Murphy Capital Management Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Has Cut by $309,392

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 15,221 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.77M, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 19/04/2018 – Braskem begins operation in Boston to strengthen its Renewable Chemicals strategy; 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q NET INCOME R$1.05B; 05/04/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem eyes new plant construction at home and abroad -CEO; 29/05/2018 – Platts: Braskem cuts petchems output due to Brazilian trucker strike; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Braskem S.A. Outlook To Stable; Rtgs Affirmed; 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$2.65B; 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BRASKEM S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q EBITDA R$2.65B; 05/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM EYES BUILDING NEW PLANTS IN BRAZIL AND ABROAD – CEO; 09/05/2018 – Braskem 1Q EPS BRL1.32

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 48,952 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 51,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 1.76 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 7,765 shares to 15,875 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 16,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.40 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 6,627 shares to 19,057 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

