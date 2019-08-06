Braskem S A (BAK) Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Raised Stake; As Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Valuation Rose, Sfe Investment Counsel Boosted by $432,725 Its Stake

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 17,968 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 36,045 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, up from 18,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 07/05/2018 – Braskem’s UTEC® Extends Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Innovation and Client Reach; 07/03/2018 Platts: Brazil’s Braskem to undergo March maintenance at Triunfo facility; 19/03/2018 – Braskem launches Bluevision platform at the World Water Forum; 10/05/2018 – Braskem and The Linde Group Select Bilfinger Westcon as Lead Mechanical Subcontractor for Delta, to be the Largest Polypropylen; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 14/05/2018 – BRASKEM SIGNS $1B REVOLVING CREDIT LINE W/ SYNDICATED BANKS; 09/05/2018 – Braskem 1Q EPS BRL1.32; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SHARES OF CHEMICAL X – FIDC INDúSTRIA PETROQUí; 30/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS USAGE OF PETROCHEMICAL PLANTS AT 50% AMID STRIKE; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM SEEKS LONGER-TERM NAFTA CONTRACT W/ PETROBRAS

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 17,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 73,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 96,259 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI)

More notable recent Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Favorite 5 Stocks Paying A Juicy Yield Over 5% – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hannon Armstrong: A Power REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Hannon Armstrong Receives Renewable Energy Leadership Award from the American Council on Renewable Energy – Business Wire” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Who’s Warming Up To Hannon Armstrong? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Preview: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2013.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,223 shares to 12,286 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,339 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.02% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 18,817 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% or 351,505 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 40,053 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 27,584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Assetmark Incorporated owns 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 33 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Scotia stated it has 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Putnam Fl Inv Management holds 12,849 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). 5.90 million are held by Wellington Group Incorporated Llp. Atlas Browninc accumulated 10,283 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Federated Pa reported 354,291 shares.