BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (LND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Both BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) compete on a level playing field in the Property Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 4 0.00 N/A 1.20 3.59 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 16 6.50 N/A 3.77 4.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.00% 0% 0% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0.00% 26.4% 12.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0 0 0 0.00 Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 22.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.63% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas shares and 21.9% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP shares. Competitively, 19.95% are Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.7% 0.68% 11.95% 3.1% 21.69% 7.46% Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP -3.6% 5.74% 12.71% 10.34% 21.89% 45.36%

For the past year BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas has weaker performance than Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Summary

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP beats BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas on 11 of the 10 factors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas acquires, develops, operates and seels agricultural land and properties. The company offers agriculture, cattle raising, and forestry activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the production and sale of soybean, corn, rice, and sorghum; sugarcane and other farming products; and beef calves after weaning. The company also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages its own and third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a subsidiary of Landmark Dividend, LLC.