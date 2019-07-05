BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (LND)’s Financial Results Comparing With JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Since BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are part of the Property Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 4 0.00 N/A 1.20 3.26 JBG SMITH Properties 40 8.08 N/A 0.55 75.13

Table 1 highlights BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and JBG SMITH Properties’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. JBG SMITH Properties has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and JBG SMITH Properties’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.00% 0% 0% JBG SMITH Properties 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.63% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas shares and 84.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.97% -1.57% -9.92% 4.45% 3.35% -2.31% JBG SMITH Properties 0.1% -3.59% 3.4% 6.15% 15.08% 18.7%

For the past year BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas has -2.31% weaker performance while JBG SMITH Properties has 18.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors JBG SMITH Properties beats BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas acquires, develops, operates and seels agricultural land and properties. The company offers agriculture, cattle raising, and forestry activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the production and sale of soybean, corn, rice, and sorghum; sugarcane and other farming products; and beef calves after weaning. The company also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages its own and third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

JBG SMITH Properties operates as a real estate company in the United States. Its assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties located primarily in submarkets in the District of Columbia. As of March 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 68 operating assets comprising 50 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets. The company intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. JBG SMITH Properties was founded in 2016 and is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland.