BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (LND)’s Financial Results Comparing With CKX Lands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) and CKX Lands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX). The two are both Property Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 4 0.00 N/A 1.20 3.59 CKX Lands Inc. 10 23.16 N/A 0.20 52.18

Table 1 demonstrates BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and CKX Lands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CKX Lands Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than CKX Lands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.00% 0% 0% CKX Lands Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 2.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.63% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas shares and 9.7% of CKX Lands Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.6% are CKX Lands Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.7% 0.68% 11.95% 3.1% 21.69% 7.46% CKX Lands Inc. 6.53% 2.8% -8.62% -3.02% 2.8% -0.29%

For the past year BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas has 7.46% stronger performance while CKX Lands Inc. has -0.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors CKX Lands Inc. beats BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas acquires, develops, operates and seels agricultural land and properties. The company offers agriculture, cattle raising, and forestry activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the production and sale of soybean, corn, rice, and sorghum; sugarcane and other farming products; and beef calves after weaning. The company also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages its own and third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

CKX Lands, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting. It owns approximately 14,326 net acres of land comprising 10,612 net acres of timber lands; 2,576 net acres of agriculture lands; and 944 net acres of marsh lands, as well as 194 net acres of land that is located in metropolitan areas. The company was formerly known as Calcasieu Real Estate & Oil Co., Inc. and changed its name to CKX Lands, Inc. in May 2005. CKX Lands, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.