BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (LND) and MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) and MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|1.20
|3.59
|MDJM Ltd.
|3
|13.99
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and MDJM Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MDJM Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and MDJM Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.63% and 0.2% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas
|0.7%
|0.68%
|11.95%
|3.1%
|21.69%
|7.46%
|MDJM Ltd.
|-1.34%
|9.26%
|-9.23%
|-20.27%
|0%
|-37.23%
For the past year BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas had bullish trend while MDJM Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas beats MDJM Ltd.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃcolas acquires, develops, operates and seels agricultural land and properties. The company offers agriculture, cattle raising, and forestry activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the production and sale of soybean, corn, rice, and sorghum; sugarcane and other farming products; and beef calves after weaning. The company also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages its own and third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.
