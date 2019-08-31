BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (LND) and MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) and MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 4 0.00 N/A 1.20 3.59 MDJM Ltd. 3 13.99 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and MDJM Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.00% 0% 0% MDJM Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and MDJM Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.63% and 0.2% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.7% 0.68% 11.95% 3.1% 21.69% 7.46% MDJM Ltd. -1.34% 9.26% -9.23% -20.27% 0% -37.23%

For the past year BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas had bullish trend while MDJM Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas beats MDJM Ltd.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas acquires, develops, operates and seels agricultural land and properties. The company offers agriculture, cattle raising, and forestry activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the production and sale of soybean, corn, rice, and sorghum; sugarcane and other farming products; and beef calves after weaning. The company also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages its own and third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.