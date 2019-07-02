BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (LND) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) and Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 4 0.00 N/A 1.20 3.26 Leju Holdings Limited 2 0.38 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and Leju Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.00% 0% 0% Leju Holdings Limited 0.00% -5.6% -3.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and Leju Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.63% and 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.68% of Leju Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.97% -1.57% -9.92% 4.45% 3.35% -2.31% Leju Holdings Limited -5.61% 0% 6.33% 2.44% 29.23% 20%

For the past year BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas has -2.31% weaker performance while Leju Holdings Limited has 20% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas beats Leju Holdings Limited.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas acquires, develops, operates and seels agricultural land and properties. The company offers agriculture, cattle raising, and forestry activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the production and sale of soybean, corn, rice, and sorghum; sugarcane and other farming products; and beef calves after weaning. The company also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages its own and third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline real estate services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers e-commerce services that comprise selling discount coupons and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support for new residential properties and home furnishing sales through house.sina.com.cn, leju.com, and jiaju.com. The company also sells advertising on sina.com, a new residential property and home furnishing Website operated by the company, as well as acts as an advertising agent for sina.com and other non-real estate Websites. In addition, it provides fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and free services to individual property sellers. Further, the company operates through the WEIBO microblog; Weixin social communication platform; and various mobile applications, such as Leju Home Purchase, Leju Er Shou Fang, Fang Niu Jia, and Qianggongzhang Renovation. It sells its products through direct sales force and third party advertising agencies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Leju Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of E-House (China) Holdings Limited.