BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (LND) formed multiple top with $4.57 target or 6.00% above today’s $4.31 share price. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (LND) has $238.14M valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3101. About 17,597 shares traded or 197.55% up from the average. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (NYSE:LND) has risen 3.35% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LND News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO 3Q NET INCOME R$54.0M; 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO 3Q EBITDA R$62.6M; 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO AGREES TO SELL ARAUCARIA FARM FOR BRL61.6M; 25/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO SAYS CO. IN TALKS TO SELL LAND IN BAHIA FOR BRL165M

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 18.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 10,804 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Wealthtrust Fairport Llc holds 46,626 shares with $8.95 million value, down from 57,430 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $232.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.11 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FGM) stake by 10,089 shares to 19,154 valued at $789,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 85,136 shares and now owns 196,128 shares. Spdr Series Trust was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $203 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating.