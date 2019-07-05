GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LVVEF) had an increase of 23.81% in short interest. LVVEF’s SI was 13,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.81% from 10,500 shares previously. With 20,000 avg volume, 1 days are for GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LVVEF)’s short sellers to cover LVVEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.08% or $0.0033 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0625. About 800 shares traded. Globalive Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVEF) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (LND) formed multiple top with $4.48 target or 4.00% above today’s $4.31 share price. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (LND) has $237.13 million valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3101. About 17,597 shares traded or 197.55% up from the average. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (NYSE:LND) has risen 3.35% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LND News: 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO AGREES TO SELL ARAUCARIA FARM FOR BRL61.6M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO SAYS CO. IN TALKS TO SELL LAND IN BAHIA FOR BRL165M; 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO 3Q EBITDA R$62.6M; 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO 3Q NET INCOME R$54.0M; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in

Investors sentiment increased to 4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.07 million shares or 254.67% more from 302,248 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 2,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp invested in 480,229 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 37,129 shares. Kopernik Investors Ltd Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 11,325 shares.

Globalive Technology Inc., a technology company, develops solutions to disrupt traditional industries. The company has market cap of $9.23 million. It develops software applications and technology platforms primarily using artificial intelligence, Internet of Things , and blockchain technology. It currently has negative earnings.