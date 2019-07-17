Among 2 analysts covering Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Brookline Capital Markets. See Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Brookline Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $12 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (LND) formed multiple top with $4.38 target or 3.00% above today’s $4.25 share price. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (LND) has $231.49M valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.0299 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 2,656 shares traded. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (NYSE:LND) has risen 3.35% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LND News: 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO 3Q NET INCOME R$54.0M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO SAYS CO. IN TALKS TO SELL LAND IN BAHIA FOR BRL165M; 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO AGREES TO SELL ARAUCARIA FARM FOR BRL61.6M; 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO 3Q EBITDA R$62.6M; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in

Investors sentiment increased to 4 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.07 million shares or 254.67% more from 302,248 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (NYSE:LND) or 37,129 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 480,229 shares. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic Svcs has invested 0.02% in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (NYSE:LND). Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (NYSE:LND). Kopernik Invsts Ltd Liability Company owns 11,325 shares.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $457.79 million. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen -targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Fincl has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 504 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc owns 5,871 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 17,556 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 24,812 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 52,486 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 28,980 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 197,437 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 524 shares. Citadel Advsrs has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.94M shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has 44,136 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Sei Invs Communication invested in 0% or 6,053 shares.